Sikh parade in rural N.B. gets permit after concerns raised on social media

Members of the Sikh community in a rural part of New Brunswick say they’re upset after criticism and objections to this weekend’s religious festival and parade in Shediac Bridge, which is located in the amalgamated community of Beausoleil, N.B.

More than 2,000 people are expected to take part in the parade on a road in the community outside of Moncton on Sunday.

On social media, residents and business owners raised concerns about the parade — which is now in its fifth year — citing issues with traffic, safety, and not enough advance notice given.

Sikh community member Simi Kaur said she found it upsetting to see negative social media comments about her community.

“My problem with the whole thing I’d say is in person, (people are very nice) but you step online and you don’t understand how the community really feels about you,” she said.

She said she was disappointed to see comments raising alarm about Kirpans, a small symbolic blade that Sikh men wear.

Kirpans are legal in most public places nationwide.

“It’s just as easy to educate yourself. We’re not here to harm anybody,” she said.

An open letter to local officials from a resident, which was widely shared, stated the parade organizers didn’t have a permit. It also expressed concern that the event fell on Mother’s Day, which is a busy day for restaurants and businesses in the area.

“This isn’t about religion. It’s about fairness, safety, and respect for the laws that are in place for all of us,” the letter read.

Restaurant owner Woo Gun Choi was among those who initially felt apprehensive.

“I’m an immigrant too, from South Korea, so this is why I respect other religions and cultures” said Choi, the owner of Fritou Chicken.

“My concern is (as) a business owner in this area is they block the traffic and that makes my customers feel bad.”

Bulwant Singh Birk, president of Atlantic Khalsa Darbar, said the community has been working to obtain a permit from the province since March but had faced delays. They received that permit on Thursday.

He explained the event is to celebrate Khalsa Day, which commemorates the Sikh New Year and is a significant time for the community.

“Everyone is most welcome. That’s why we are saying all community recognized as one,” he said.

He went on to say that the organizers have received racist messages and a window was recently broken at their temple. He said they’ve contacted the RCMP and that they will be adding “more security” to this year’s parade.

The controversy prompted the municipality of Beausoleil and the MLA for the area, Benoît Bourque, to issue a news release clarifying that the organizers have now received a permit.

The RCMP will be on scene at the parade and only the southbound lane will be temporarily blocked during the event.

“Although the municipality was not responsible for organizing this event, we worked in collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure the well-being and safety of all citizens,” the municipality’s statement reads.

“We invite the public to be vigilant and respectful, and to plan for possible traffic delays on the morning of May 11.”

Beausoleil Mayor Roméo Bourque said he too had concerns about emergency vehicles being able to get through, but feels better that a permit is in place.

“From what I understand, this new permit that I received from the Department of Transportation has resolved a lot of those concerns. At least I’m hoping it will,” he said.

The mayor met with the Sikh community leaders on Thursday and said it was positive.

“I personally reached out to them to meet them,” he said. “I think there was a better understanding of both sides of the story. It’s always nice to meet face to face.”