Sea Bears to retire late Winnipeg basketball star’s jersey at home opener

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will be honouring late captain Chad Posthumus by officially retiring his jersey at next week’s 2025 home opener.

Posthumus, 33, died last November due to a stroke as the result of surgical complications. The Winnipeg native, who was also the club’s first-ever draft pick, will also be recognized with a ’33 forever’ patch on the Sea Bears’ jerseys all season.

The City of Winnipeg is also getting involved, honouring him by naming a section of Donald Street between Graham Street and Portage Avenue as Chad Posthumus Way.

“Chad’s legacy to our team and community speaks for itself,” the basketball club’s owner, David Asper, said in a statement Friday.

“We’re extremely grateful that True North Sports and Entertainment is working with us and supporting how we want to honour Chad. It proves yet again that Canada Life Centre is a treasured community asset, and we look forward to seeing Chad’s banner raised as a fitting remembrance to a great Manitoban.”

View image in full screen Morehead State’s Chad Posthumus, left, fouls UCLA’s Jordan Adams, right, on a rebound attempt during the first half of a Las Vegas Invitational regional NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Danny Moloshok. DLM MM**NY**

In addition to his stint with the inaugural Sea Bears squad and his re-signing in 2024, Posthumus spent time on the court for fellow CEBL teams in Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Edmonton, and also played for teams in Argentina and Japan.

Earlier this year, Posthumus’ family accepted a King Charles III Coronation Medal in his name. The award recognizes Canadians who have made significant contributions to their country, region or community.

The Sea Bears said the six-foot-10 centre was as notable for his basketball heroics — including recording the club’s first-ever target-score winner — as he was for his community involvement and work with local youth and partner organizations.

“Chad meant so much to this organization, both on and off the court,” said Sea Bears president Jason Smith.

“He was our first-ever team captain, a leader, a teammate and a friend. Honouring him at our home opener is our way of saying thank you, not just for what he brought to our team and the game, but for the impact he had on everyone around him. We miss him deeply, and on May 16, we’ll celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in the city and in the hearts of Sea Bears fans everywhere.”

The Sea Bears’ home opener takes place May 16 at Canada Life Centre against the Edmonton Stingers. Posthumus’ No. 33 will be raised to the arena rafters pre-game.