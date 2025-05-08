Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Dead grey whale washes up on western Vancouver Island beach

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
The grey whale washed up on Long Beach on western Vancouver Island on May 7, 2025. View image in full screen
The grey whale washed up on Long Beach on western Vancouver Island on May 7, 2025. Pacific Rim National Park Facebook
Residents and visitors to Vancouver Island’s Long Beach are being asked to keep their distance from a deceased grey whale that has washed up on shore.

Officials with Pacific Rim National Park said the whale was first spotted on May 6 floating offshore on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

On Wednesday, it washed up on the beach.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Parks Canada are collaborating on the next steps for the whale.

The public is being asked to not touch the whale, to maintain their distance, and to keep all dogs on leash and away from the area.

According to the Tofino Whale Centre, each spring grey whales travel between 10,000 and 12,000 miles between their winter calving lagoons in the warm waters of Mexico and their summer feeding grounds in the cold Arctic seas.

Each spring, about 20,000 grey whales travel past the western shores of Vancouver Island where this whale washed up.

“The whales are known to feed in the sheltered bays near Tofino beginning in March,” the organization states.

They will return in the fall by the same route.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

