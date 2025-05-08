Pacioretty turning back the clock for Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Max Pacioretty started the playoffs in the press box.

Now it’s hard to imagine the Maple Leafs without their veteran winger punishing opposition defencemen, hounding pucks in the offensive zone and scoring important goals.

Pacioretty has found a home on Toronto’s second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander this spring after watching his team’s first two post-season games in a suit.

The 36-year-old winger, who came into 2024-25 with a well-documented injury history that included twice blowing his right Achilles tendon inside 12 months, scored the series-clinching goal to dispose of the Ottawa Senators in six games in the opening round.

And then with the Leafs down 1-0 on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Pacioretty not only bagged the tying goal and set up Nylander’s fifth in the last three contests, he also continued to be a menace on the physical side with a game-high seven hits.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto won 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup, which now shifts to South Florida for Games 3 and 4 beginning Friday.

“We had guys that were feeling good and doing all the little things,” Pacioretty said. “If you stick with that process, good things tend to happen.”

Sticking to the process has been a big part of his own resurgence.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound forward put up a respectable 23 points in 47 games last season with the Washington Capitals before signing with the Leafs on a professional tryout.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The No. 22 pick at the 2007 NHL draft made the team, but a couple of injuries — along with roster decisions — limited him to just 37 contests, with five goals and eight assists to his name.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacioretty waited 75 days before Toronto head coach Craig Berube inserted him back into the lineup for Game 3 against Ottawa.

“He’s been heavy on the forecheck, getting pucks back and scoring goals and making really nice plays,” said Nylander, who has seven points in his last three games.

Pacioretty, meanwhile, has six points (two goals, four assists) in his six post-season contests to sit tied for fourth on the roster.

The New Canaan, Conn., product also ranks seventh in the league with 34 playoff hits — seven more than Leafs winger Bobby McMann for first on the team despite making two fewer appearances.

Not every first-line NHLer is willing or able to reinvent himself in a career’s twilight.

Pacioretty has embraced that challenge.

“It goes back to his injuries and effort and commitment to getting healthy,” Berube said. “Didn’t want to go out that way. He’s doing a great job for us in a lot of areas of the game, not just the scoring.

“He’s played a pivotal role with the physicality and how we want to play, the heavy style of game.”

Max Domi can tell defencemen are aware when Pacioretty is on the prowl.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s really bought into the role of being a menace,” said the Leafs forward. “They know he’s coming.”

Mitch Marner, who scored the winner in Game 2, said Pacioretty has been an inspiration since walking into Toronto’s practice facility for training camp.

“Takes such pride in what he does,” said the star winger. “The last couple years have been very tough for him. To see him doing what he does and playing at such a high level for us, it’s really been special.”

Repeatedly quick to downplay his own contributions with Tavares and Nylander — “I just try to get them the puck” — Pacioretty has been impressed with the Leafs’ mental toughness in these playoffs for a franchise with a long list of springtime failures.

“Good teams find a way,” he said. “Every time I’ve won rounds, you definitely have a lot of adversity, and (Wednesday) was a decent example of that, but the top guys found a way to break through.”

And once again, so did Pacioretty.

BEEN A MINUTE

Toronto leads Florida 2-0 after building a 3-0 advantage on Ottawa. The last time the Original Six franchise had multiple 2-0 series leads in the same post-season was 1963. The Leafs are also up 2-0 in a second-round matchup for the first time since 1987.

Story continues below advertisement

WILLY’S WORLD

Nylander is the second Leafs player in the last 30 years with five goals over three playoff games, joining Alexander Mogilny in 2003.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.