Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario farmer accused of falsely crying foul over thousands of stolen chicks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'GNM – Pig Butchering Scams on Fraud Prevention Month'
GNM – Pig Butchering Scams on Fraud Prevention Month
March is Fraud Prevention Month and FCAA of Saskatchewan has launched a new campaign around 'Pig Butchering Scams'. With more, Dean Murrison and Marieka Andrew joined our Moises Canales-Lavigne in studio – Mar 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say a farmer falsely cried fowl after it was reported that 45,000 chicks had gone missing from a farm in the area back in 2023.

Police say they have conducted a lengthy investigation into the incident, charging a 41-year-old man from South Huron with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

Initially, police reported that 30,000 chicks went missing from a farm in South Huron, near Exeter, Ont., sometime between April 19 and April 20, 2023.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A few weeks later, police announced that the initial report by the farmer was off by 15,000 so the total reached 45,000 chicks.

“We can’t confirm or refute the report at this time. We have only taken the information as reported by the farmer,” a police spokesperson told Global News in June 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After the initial report that the chicks were missing, OPP said the birds were valued at around $1.42 apiece, which would make the chicks worth $63,900. In a release on Wednesday evening, they upped that figure to $139,000.

The community of South Huron is about a 45-minute drive north of the city of London,

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices