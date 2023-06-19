Another 15,000 chicks reported missing from Ontario chicken farm

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Huron County say a farmer who previously had 30,000 chicks go missing in April, has since reported that he lost another 15,000 in mid-May.

The first batch of chicks were pilfered from the farm in South Huron, near Exeter, Ont., sometime between April 19 and April 20.

At the time of the first incident, police were still looking into how the culprit(s) managed to flee with the flock.

In the second case, an OPP spokesperson told Global News that the farmer’s chick count was off by 15,000 in Mid-May but it took a few days for the farmer to report it.

“We can’t confirm or refute the report at this time. We have only taken the information as reported by the farmer,” they told Global News in an email. OPP said they were unable to provide any further details about the second incident.

After the initial chicks went missing, OPP said the chicks were valued at around $1.42 apiece which made the missing birds worth around $21,000. This would mean the second batch of hatchlings, in total, would be worth around half that.