Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Another 15,000 chicks reported missing from Ontario chicken farm

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 4:27 pm
Provincial Police in Huron County say a farmer who previously had 30,000 chicks go missing in April, reported that he lost another 15,000 in mid-May.
Provincial Police in Huron County say a farmer who previously had 30,000 chicks go missing in April, reported that he lost another 15,000 in mid-May. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial Police in Huron County say a farmer who previously had 30,000 chicks go missing in April, has since reported that he lost another 15,000 in mid-May.

The first batch of chicks were pilfered from the farm in South Huron, near Exeter, Ont., sometime between April 19 and April 20.

At the time of the first incident, police were still looking into how the culprit(s) managed to flee with the flock.

In the second case, an OPP spokesperson told Global News that the farmer’s chick count was off by 15,000 in Mid-May but it took a few days for the farmer to report it.

“We can’t confirm or refute the report at this time. We have only taken the information as reported by the farmer,” they told Global News in an email. OPP said they were unable to provide any further details about the second incident.

Story continues below advertisement

After the initial chicks went missing, OPP said the chicks were valued at around $1.42 apiece which made the missing birds worth around $21,000. This would mean the second batch of hatchlings, in total, would be worth around half that.

Click to play video: 'Push to regulate living conditions for livestock'
Push to regulate living conditions for livestock
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario. NewsHuron CountyOntario crimeLondon newshuron county oppFarm AnimalsWeird newsWeird Crimechicken theftChick theftmissing chicksOPP ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content