New Music Friday: 8 new releases for Mother’s Day weekend

Now that we’re beyond the halfway mark of spring, the interesting summer releases are starting to appear. This New Music Friday is another set-up for the weeks ahead.

Singles

1. Fitz and the Tantrums, Man on the Moon (Atlantic)

I was just thinking about these guys the other day, wondering what happened to them. Turns out they’ve been working on new music. An album entitled Man on the Moon will be available July 25. If you’re looking for some soulful alt-pop, this is a good place to start. And it all begins with the single, which is the title track.

2. Three Days Grace, Apologies (RCA)

After a lengthy time away from the band, original lead singer Adam Gonthier is back with the group, performing out front with his replacement, Matt Walst. This song features the two of them together–and it works. A cross-Canada tour starts in Vancouver on June 7 and works its way through Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, London, and Ottawa.

Albums

1. Arcade Fire, Pink Elephant (Columbia)

After a hiatus following the revelation of frontman Win Butler’s bad #MeToo behavior, the band is back with their seventh album. The fanbase remains deeply divided, so it remains to be seen if Arcade Fire can recapture the mojo. Is the material on this album influenced by Win’s experience? Oh, yes. Pay attention and you’ll see what I mean.

2. The Head and the Heart, Aperture (Verve Forecast)

If you’re looking for a little indie folk for your springtime evenings, this might fit the bill. It’s the group’s sixth album and will remind long-term fans of the group’s approach on their first record, something that seems to have tickled many critics. That must have been tough, given that the six members of the group are scattered about the US and up to 3,000 miles apart.

3. Peter Murphy, Silver Shade (Beggars Banquet)

The Godfather of Goth is still at it, even after having a heart attack onstage in March 2017. He does, however, acknowledge that he’s getting older. This album–his 11th solo release–was produced by Youth is everything you’d expect from Murphy–darkness, synths, baroque vocals, more darkness–as he rages against the dying of the light, almost like Bowie did with Blackstar. This might be the best thing he’s done since the brilliant Deep in 1989. Guests include Justin Chancellor of Tool and Trent Reznor.

4. Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke, Tall Tales (Warp)

Thom has been awfully busy outside of Radiohead for almost a decade now. This gives one pause. Should Radiohead reconvene to write and record sometime this year, will Thom (and Jonny, for that matter) have enough left in the tank? We’ll see. Meanwhile, there’s this first full album of his compilation with British electronic musician Mark Pritchard. There are many physical versions of the album, including one that comes with a 36-page book.

5. Sleep Token, Even in Arcadia (RCA)

Who are these guys? Why do they keep their identities secret? When I asked about an interview, I got laughed in the face. Hey, it’s cool that someone has found a way to inject mystery into music again. I’m all for it. Oh, the album is fascinating, too. How to describe it? “Otherworldly” might be a good start.

6. The Kooks, Never/Know (Virgin)

If you’re looking for something anthemic and British, The Kooks are always a good choice. A North American tour starts on May 27 in Montreal and moves to Toronto for the 28th. Lovelytheband will open.