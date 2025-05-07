Menu

Crime

Probe of B.C. summer event safety to be led by former Supreme Court chief justice

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 4:48 pm
1 min read
A young man pauses at a memorial during a vigil on a provincial day of mourning for the victims of the vehicle-ramming attack at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
A young man pauses at a memorial during a vigil on a provincial day of mourning for the victims of the vehicle-ramming attack at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In the wake of the deadly Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day tragedy, B.C. Premier David Eby says the province is commissioning a review of summer event safety, with a report due before the end of June.

The province has tapped former B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkston as commissioner to conduct the review in “a very short period of time.”

Eby said the report will detail measures and best practices “that can be used by community event organizers across the province to maximize safety but not retreat from the fact that we all have to get together and celebrate.”

Click to play video: 'Security top of mind for BMO Marathon organizers after Lapu Lapu attack'
Security top of mind for BMO Marathon organizers after Lapu Lapu attack
The review comes after 11 people were killed and dozens of others injured on April 26 when an SUV was driven into a packed street festival for Lapu Lapu Day, a Filipino community holiday.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

The incident has since raised major security concerns about the dozens of festivals and events that take over community streets during the busy British Columbia summer.

Eby acknowledged that there are some events scheduled to take place before the report’s June 30 deadline, including the Pinoy Festival in Burnaby next month.

He said the province has already spoken to organizers and “will be supporting them with what they need to ensure a safe event for everybody.”

Eby said the province would release the terms of reference for the review later on Wednesday.

