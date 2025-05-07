Menu

Crime

Growing calls for permanent memorial, Filipino cultural centre after Lapu Lapu tragedy

By Simon Little & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 9:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing calls for creation of Vancouver Filipino Community Centre'
Growing calls for creation of Vancouver Filipino Community Centre
WATCH: In the aftermath of the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy, there are renewed calls for the creation of a community centre to serve Vancouver's Filipino community. Angela Jung reports.
There are growing calls for a permanent memorial to the victims of the horrific vehicle attack at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival.

And in the wake of the tragedy, members of Vancouver’s Filipino Community say it has shown the need for their own cultural centre.

RJ Aquino, chair of Filipino BC, says the number and size of makeshift memorials that have sprung up for the 11 people killed and dozens more injured have become important hubs for people to meet, grieve, and process their emotions.

Click to play video: 'Counsellors helping those grieving after the Lapu Lapu festival attack'
Counsellors helping those grieving after the Lapu Lapu festival attack

Building a permanent memorial in the Fraser Street area, he said, will give community members a place for those feelings in the future.

“It’s part of the healing process for people to go there, reflect, be with others, and sometimes share what is on their mind with complete strangers,” he said.

“I envision it to be a place where people are able to gather and pause and reflect and be with their thoughts.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, victims, families and members of the Filipino community centre have been invited to “resilience centres,” temporary facilities Aquino said offered a gateway to help and services, but also just to be present with one another.

It’s the kind of service he said a permanent Filipino cultural centre could have provided, and something his group has been advocating for.

Click to play video: 'Community marks 1 week since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
Community marks 1 week since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

“Last night at one point, there were over 100 people in the resilience centre and bringing their families and finding ways to also talk to their young children about what had happened,” he said.

It’s a project the province says it is on board with.

“The Filipino community does need a place to gather. Our government’s committed to a cultural centre for the Filipino people where they can gather and celebrate together,” said Premier David Eby.

The province has already funded $250,000 to another group, the Mabuhay House Society, to build a Filipino cultural centre.

Board director Sammie Jo Rumbaua told Global News she doesn’t see a conflict between the two proposals.

Click to play video: 'Memorial masses held one week after Lapu Lapu tragedy'
Memorial masses held one week after Lapu Lapu tragedy

“I am confident with the provincial-led cultural centre that is being built, that it’s a win for everybody,” she said.

“The main objective of the community is a space for our community.”

The society has yet to determine a location for its planned future centre, nor is there currently a timeline.

The community, meanwhile, is planning a flag-raising event at the Filipino Plaza underneath the Nanaimo SkyTrain station on May 31.

It will be the first major community event since the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.

“It is going to be a sombre time, but at the same time, Filipinos do like to bring joy to each other,” Rumbaua said.

 

