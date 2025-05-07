Chilliwack seniors’ buiding hit by 2nd fire in 1 week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents of a Chilliwack, B.C., seniors’ apartment are on edge after two separate fires just a few days apart.

The latest fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in a unit on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building.

Forty firefighters from five firehalls attended the scene, where they found multiple occupants trapped on the fire floor.

2:02 Classic truck destroyed by suspicious fire in Chilliwack

Crews were able to safely evacuate everyone and limit fire and smoke damage to the sixth floor. Two people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it isn’t believed to be linked to a previous fire on May 3.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In that incident, flames broke out on the ninth floor.

Crews were able to contain them to a single unit, and one person suffered smoke inhalation.

Officials said that fire was not believed to be suspicious.