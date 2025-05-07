Menu

Fire

Chilliwack seniors’ buiding hit by 2nd fire in 1 week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Flames shoot from a Chilliwack Seniors' Apartment on Tuesday, May 6. View image in full screen
Flames shoot from a Chilliwack Seniors' Apartment on Tuesday, May 6. Courtesy: william Snow Photography
Residents of a Chilliwack, B.C., seniors’ apartment are on edge after two separate fires just a few days apart.

The latest fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in a unit on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building.

Forty firefighters from five firehalls attended the scene, where they found multiple occupants trapped on the fire floor.

Crews were able to safely evacuate everyone and limit fire and smoke damage to the sixth floor. Two people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it isn’t believed to be linked to a previous fire on May 3.

In that incident, flames broke out on the ninth floor.

Crews were able to contain them to a single unit, and one person suffered smoke inhalation.

Officials said that fire was not believed to be suspicious.

