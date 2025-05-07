Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Teen skateboarder succumbs to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 1:30 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while skateboarding in the community of Huntington Hills has passed away from his injuries. View image in full screen
An emergency medical services vehicle at the scene of a crash on April 30, in the community of Huntington Hills. A 17-year-old skateboarder who was struck by a vehicle has now succumbed to his injuries. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police said a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in the community of Huntington Hills last week has died.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on April 30 at the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest.

Investigators said the teen had just entered the intersection when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman who remained at the scene.

Calgary police don't believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the fatal collision, but they are asking anyone from the public who may have information about the crash to give them a call. View image in full screen
Calgary police don’t believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the fatal collision, but they are asking anyone from the public who has  information about the crash to give them a call. Global News
Trending Now

Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, but they are making a public plea for anyone who may have additional information about the collision that may be of interested to investigators to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices