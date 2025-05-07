Teen skateboarder succumbs to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle

Calgary police said a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in the community of Huntington Hills last week has died.
The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on April 30 at the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest.
Investigators said the teen had just entered the intersection when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman who remained at the scene.
Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, but they are making a public plea for anyone who may have additional information about the collision that may be of interested to investigators to contact them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
