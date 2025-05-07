Teen skateboarder succumbs to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in the community of Huntington Hills last week has died.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on April 30 at the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest.

Investigators said the teen had just entered the intersection when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman who remained at the scene.

View image in full screen Calgary police don't believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the fatal collision, but they are asking anyone from the public who has information about the crash to give them a call. Global News

Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, but they are making a public plea for anyone who may have additional information about the collision that may be of interested to investigators to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.