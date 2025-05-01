Calgary teen in life-threatening condition after hit by vehicle while skateboarding

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision in the city’s northwest that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday as the teen was skateboarding in the community of Huntington Hills.

Investigators said the teen was entering the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest on his skateboard when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman.

Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and they said the driver remained at the scene.

View image in full screen Calgary police said the Buick Enclave was travelling south along Hunterview Drive at Hunterbrook Road Northwest when the skateboarder was struck. Global News

Investigators are making an appeal to anyone who may have dashcam video or other information about the collision to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips.