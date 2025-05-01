Menu

Calgary teen in life-threatening condition after hit by vehicle while skateboarding

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old Calgary skateboarder is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening in the community of Huntington Hills. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old Calgary skateboarder is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening in the community of Huntington Hills. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision in the city’s northwest that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday as the teen was skateboarding in the community of Huntington Hills.

Investigators said the teen was entering the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest on his skateboard when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman.

Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and they said the driver remained at the scene.

Calgary police are asking anyone from the public who may have information or dashcam video of the collision to please give them a call. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the Buick Enclave was travelling south along Hunterview Drive at Hunterbrook Road Northwest when the skateboarder was struck. Global News
Investigators are making an appeal to anyone who may have dashcam video or other information about the collision to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

