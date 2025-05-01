Calgary teen in life-threatening condition after hit by vehicle while skateboarding

Calgary police are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision in the city’s northwest that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday as the teen was skateboarding in the community of Huntington Hills.
Investigators said the teen was entering the intersection of Hunterview Drive and Hunterbrook Road Northwest on his skateboard when he was struck by a Buick Enclave driven by a 79-year-old woman.
Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and they said the driver remained at the scene.
Investigators are making an appeal to anyone who may have dashcam video or other information about the collision to give them a call at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips.
