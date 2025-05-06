Wildfire prompts evacuation order in Athabasca County; Boyle put on alert

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Athabasca County was ordered to evacuate Tuesday evening due to a wildfire south of the village of Boyle, Alta., where residents were also being told to be prepared to flee.

The wildfire is burning south of Boyle, along Highway 831 between the Boyle Fishpond and the Ellscott turnoff.

“The south winds are pushing the fire towards Boyle. Local firefighters are currently fighting the fire. The village is currently under an evacuation alert. Please prepare for evacuation by packing a bag for the next 72 hours,” an updated emergency alert at 6:30 p.m. said.

A previous alert from 511 Alberta around 4 p.m. said the highway was closed due to several power poles on fire in the area.

Hwy831 at TwpRd 640A, south of Boyle – CLOSED due to power poles on fire in the vicinity. Use an alternate route. (4:02pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 6, 2025

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 5:46 p.m. said everyone east of Range Road 194 and south of Township 644 in Athabasca County should evacuate.

As well, everyone east of Range Road 195 and south of Township 650, along with people who live in the Village of Boyle, were put on alert to be prepared to evacuate if notified.

Both Athabasca County and the village of Boyle declared a states of local emergency Tuesday night due to the fire.

Those who have to leave their homes were told to travel north along Highway 63/55 towards Lac La Biche, to a reception centre at Parkland Motels II (10710 101 Ave, Lac la Biche, Alta).

The fire came on a day when parts of Sturgeon County was also evacuated due to a wildfire, and a fire broke out on the west end of Edmonton.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…