Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Thick, black smoke from west end brush fire seen across Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire in west Edmonton sends up plume of thick, black smoke'
Fire in west Edmonton sends up plume of thick, black smoke
A plume of thick, black smoke was seen across the city from a brush fire near 186 Street and 104 Avenue, close to the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fire in west Edmonton could be seen far and wide early Tuesday afternoon.

A plume of thick, black smoke was seen across the city from the fire that appeared to be originating from an area near the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive, north of Stony Plain Road.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received reports of a brush/grass fire near 186 Street and 104 Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 12:35 p.m. and said as of 1:20 p.m., they remain hard at work to bring the fire under control.

As of publishing, no evacuation orders had been issued.

Anthony Henday Drive northbound was shut down at 100 Avenue/Stony Plain Road due to the thick smoke blowing across the freeway, according to 511 Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was being rerouted and drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News has reached out to police for more info.

The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds pushed up the fire risk across Alberta.

Tuesday’s fire is in the same area where a near-identical fire broke out two years ago.

Click to play video: 'Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton'
Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices