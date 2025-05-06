Thick, black smoke from west end brush fire seen across Edmonton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire in west Edmonton could be seen far and wide early Tuesday afternoon.

A plume of thick, black smoke was seen across the city from the fire that appeared to be originating from an area near the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive, north of Stony Plain Road.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received reports of a brush/grass fire near 186 Street and 104 Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 12:35 p.m. and said as of 1:20 p.m., they remain hard at work to bring the fire under control.

As of publishing, no evacuation orders had been issued.

Anthony Henday Drive northbound was shut down at 100 Avenue/Stony Plain Road due to the thick smoke blowing across the freeway, according to 511 Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

NB AHD at 100Ave (west leg) in Edmonton – CLOSED due to smoke in the area. Drive with caution or consider an alt-route. NB AHD is currently being rerouted onto 100Ave. Expect delays in the area. (1:29pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 6, 2025

Traffic was being rerouted and drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News has reached out to police for more info.

The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds pushed up the fire risk across Alberta.

Tuesday’s fire is in the same area where a near-identical fire broke out two years ago.

0:39 Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton

This is a breaking news story. More to come…