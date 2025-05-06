Thick, black smoke from west end brush fire seen across Edmonton

A fire in west Edmonton could be seen far and wide early Tuesday afternoon.
A plume of thick, black smoke was seen across the city from the fire that appeared to be originating from an area near the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive, north of Stony Plain Road.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received reports of a brush/grass fire near 186 Street and 104 Avenue at 12:30 p.m.
Fire crews arrived on scene at 12:35 p.m. and said as of 1:20 p.m., they remain hard at work to bring the fire under control.
As of publishing, no evacuation orders had been issued.
Anthony Henday Drive northbound was shut down at 100 Avenue/Stony Plain Road due to the thick smoke blowing across the freeway, according to 511 Alberta.
Traffic was being rerouted and drivers in the area were told to expect delays.
Get breaking National news
Global News has reached out to police for more info.
The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds pushed up the fire risk across Alberta.
Tuesday’s fire is in the same area where a near-identical fire broke out two years ago.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
- Carney tells Trump that Canada is ‘never for sale’ in White House meeting
- Search for missing Nova Scotia kids continues as stepfather seeks expanded effort
- Wife of Quebec man who chose assisted death describes ER stay as coroner’s inquest opens
- Read the transcript of Carney and Trump’s Oval Office meeting
Comments