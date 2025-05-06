Menu

The Curator

Shop the best Mother’s Day deals 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted May 6, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
mothers day deals View image in full screen
There's something for every mom, all at great prices.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From luxe expresso machines to high-quality tech, there’s something for every mom, all at great prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to make Mother’s Day extra memorable.

 

Ninja Espresso Machine
Treat Mom to a café experience every day, from rich espressos to creamy froths, with this all-in-one machine that takes the guesswork out of brewing.
$599.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beats Solo 4
Show mom how much she means to you with ultra-comfortable, ergonomic headphones that deliver powerful Beats sound, up to 50 hours of battery life, and the convenience of quick charging.
$189.94 on Amazon (was $279.95)

 

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
With its auto-wrap curlers and fast-drying, low-heat technology, the Shark FlexStyle gives every hair type the perfect style – whether straight, wavy, curly, or coily – while keeping her hair healthy and looking gorgeous.
$279 on Amazon (was $349.99)

 

Hardshell Luggage 3 Piece Set
Roll smoothly across any surface with 360° spinner wheels that glide effortlessly over cobblestones, carpets, and slopes – no wobbling, no jamming, just pure convenience.
$119.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Yankee Scented Candle
Let mom escape to a tropical paradise with the sweet blend of citrus, florals, and spicy vanilla in every flicker of this dreamy Pink Sands candle from Yankee.
$23.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

 

Therabody Theragun mini 2.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device - Desert Rose
Say goodbye to aches and hello to adventure with the Theragun mini 2.0 – your pocket-sized massage hero.
$189.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)
More Recommendations

 

Skylight Touchscreen Calendar Smart Display
Make her life a little easier this Mother’s Day with the Skylight Calendar – the smart display that brings order, colour, and calm to her busy schedule.
$389.99 at Best Buy (was 429.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame with 32GB Memory
With its 10.1-inch HD touch screen and secure, easy-to-use design, this digital photo frame brings your memories to life with vivid colours, sound, and fun real-time reactions, creating a beautiful connection for families everywhere.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $105.49)

You may also like:

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini 12 Instant Camera Gift Set – $109.95

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – $479.99

Google Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch – $259.95

Walking Pad – $208.99

Sports Research Collagen Peptides – $40.46

More from The Curator
