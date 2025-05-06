Shop the best Mother’s Day deals 2025

Send this page to someone via email

From luxe expresso machines to high-quality tech, there’s something for every mom, all at great prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to make Mother’s Day extra memorable.

Ninja Espresso Machine Treat Mom to a café experience every day, from rich espressos to creamy froths, with this all-in-one machine that takes the guesswork out of brewing. $599.97 on Amazon

Beats Solo 4 Show mom how much she means to you with ultra-comfortable, ergonomic headphones that deliver powerful Beats sound, up to 50 hours of battery life, and the convenience of quick charging. $189.94 on Amazon (was $279.95)

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System With its auto-wrap curlers and fast-drying, low-heat technology, the Shark FlexStyle gives every hair type the perfect style – whether straight, wavy, curly, or coily – while keeping her hair healthy and looking gorgeous. $279 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Hardshell Luggage 3 Piece Set Roll smoothly across any surface with 360° spinner wheels that glide effortlessly over cobblestones, carpets, and slopes – no wobbling, no jamming, just pure convenience. $119.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Yankee Scented Candle Let mom escape to a tropical paradise with the sweet blend of citrus, florals, and spicy vanilla in every flicker of this dreamy Pink Sands candle from Yankee. $23.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Skylight Touchscreen Calendar Smart Display Make her life a little easier this Mother’s Day with the Skylight Calendar – the smart display that brings order, colour, and calm to her busy schedule. $389.99 at Best Buy (was 429.99)

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame with 32GB Memory With its 10.1-inch HD touch screen and secure, easy-to-use design, this digital photo frame brings your memories to life with vivid colours, sound, and fun real-time reactions, creating a beautiful connection for families everywhere. $69.99 on Amazon (was $105.49)

