Calgary Flames’ mascot Harvey the Hound on the ballot for the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame

His bio on this year’s list of nominees describes him as happy-go-lucky, hard working, hopeless at times, hungry at most and huggable.
Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound is one of 28 mascots, from the world of professional and college sports, in the running for a spot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.
The first-ever NHL mascot, since joining the Flames in 1983, Harvey is the only nominee from the National Hockey League on this year’s ballot and the sole nominee from a Canadian-based sports team.
Calling him “one of the most recognizable mascots in all of the professional sports,” Harvey’s bio says his favourite song is “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, his favourite book is Hound of the Baskervilles and his favourite television show is Scooby Doo.
Voting by members of the hall of fame executive committee and members of the general public will take place between May 11 and May 24 with the winners to be announced in June.
Get breaking National news
Historically, between two and four mascots are inducted each year.
Harvey is hoping to join two other NHL mascots who are already in the hall of fame: the Montreal Canadiens (and former Montreal Expos) mascot Youppi, and Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks.
More information on Harvey and all the other nominees this year is available on the Mascot Hall of Fame website.
Comments