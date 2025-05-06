Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames’ mascot Harvey the Hound on the ballot for the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Harvey the Hound celebrating 40 years of being Flames’ mascot'
Harvey the Hound celebrating 40 years of being Flames’ mascot
WATCH (Feb. 2024): He’s been a staple of the Calgary Flames for four decades, and Harvey the Hound is turning 40 years old today. The beloved Flames mascot joins Global News Morning Calgary ahead of his big birthday celebration – Feb 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

His bio on this year’s list of nominees describes him as happy-go-lucky, hard working, hopeless at times, hungry at most and huggable.

Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound is one of 28 mascots, from the world of professional and college sports, in the running for a spot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Harvey the Hound stops by the Calgary Humane Society for a medical check up in September 2019. View image in full screen
Harvey the Hound stops by the Calgary Humane Society for a medical check up in September 2019. Global News

The first-ever NHL mascot, since joining the Flames in 1983, Harvey is the only nominee from the National Hockey League on this year’s ballot and the sole nominee from a Canadian-based sports team.

Story continues below advertisement

Calling him “one of the most recognizable mascots in all of the professional sports,” Harvey’s bio says his favourite song is “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, his favourite book is Hound of the Baskervilles and his favourite television show is Scooby Doo.

Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound gestures to a fan during an NHL game in Calgary in November 2019. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound gestures to a fan during an NHL game in Calgary in November 2019. Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Voting by members of the hall of fame executive committee and members of the general public will take place between May 11 and May 24 with the winners to be announced in June.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Historically, between two and four mascots are inducted each year.

Harvey is hoping to join two other NHL mascots who are already in the hall of fame: the Montreal Canadiens (and former Montreal Expos) mascot Youppi, and Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Harvey the Hound joins the Global Calgary morning team broadcast to help with the weather forecast on February 16 2024. View image in full screen
Harvey the Hound joins the Global Calgary morning team broadcast to help with the weather forecast on February 16 2024. Global News

More information on Harvey and all the other nominees this year is available on the Mascot Hall of Fame website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices