Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Under pressure, Quebec finds money to pay for renovations to major Montreal hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cries for help from medical staff after overnight power failure at Montreal hospital  '
Cries for help from medical staff after overnight power failure at Montreal hospital  
Related: Cries for help from medical staff after overnight power failure at Montreal hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it has found the funds to begin much-needed repairs this year to a major Quebec hospital, following severe criticism from the opposition.

The Coalition Avenir Québec has been under pressure to get work going at Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital after the government had promised to begin repairs but delayed them, citing budgetary constraints.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last week, a spring storm knocked out power to the hospital, and its backup power system failed, forcing officials to cancel surgeries.

Hospital staff have also come forward with reports of rodents, bats and ants inside the aging building.

Trending Now

Health Minister Christian Dubé said today the government will revise the Quebec infrastructure plan so that the necessary funds can be released for the project.

The Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital is one of the largest in Quebec and provides care to nearly 550,000 Montrealers.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices