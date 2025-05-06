Under pressure, Quebec finds money to pay for renovations to major Montreal hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it has found the funds to begin much-needed repairs this year to a major Quebec hospital, following severe criticism from the opposition.

The Coalition Avenir Québec has been under pressure to get work going at Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital after the government had promised to begin repairs but delayed them, citing budgetary constraints.

Last week, a spring storm knocked out power to the hospital, and its backup power system failed, forcing officials to cancel surgeries.

Hospital staff have also come forward with reports of rodents, bats and ants inside the aging building.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said today the government will revise the Quebec infrastructure plan so that the necessary funds can be released for the project.

The Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital is one of the largest in Quebec and provides care to nearly 550,000 Montrealers.