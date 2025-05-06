Met Gala 2025: The most bold, jaw-dropping and over-the-top looks

Send this page to someone via email

It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 450 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Tailored For You,” made it clear that guests were invited to be as creative as possible within the framework of classic tailoring.

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was the theme for this year’s spring show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It was the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

It was Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, that inspired this year’s show and led Andrew Bolton, curator of all the blockbuster Costume Institute shows, to bring her in as guest curator. The show uses dandyism as a lens through which to explore the formation of Black style over the years.

“Dandyism was about pushing boundaries,” Miller said.

Behind her, a section of wall was devoted to each of the 12 themes that divide the exhibit: ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, jook, heritage, beauty, cool and cosmopolitanism.

Gala co-chairs this year were musician-designer Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo and rapper A$AP Rocky.

If that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Hollywood figures like Spike Lee and Ayo Edebiri, musicians like Janelle Monáe and André 3000, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and other artists, playwrights and fashion figures.

Let’s be honest — the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most fun, bold and outrageous looks of the night.

Rihanna

View image in full screen Rihanna attends 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky

View image in full screen Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends The 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ – Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Cardi B

View image in full screen Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

View image in full screen Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, Monday, May 5, 2025. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Madonna

View image in full screen Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Halle Berry

View image in full screen Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

View image in full screen Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Diana Ross

View image in full screen Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Evan Ross

View image in full screen Evan Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

View image in full screen Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee

View image in full screen Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

View image in full screen Taraji P. Henson attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

View image in full screen Jaden Smith attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

View image in full screen Quinta Brunson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Doechii

View image in full screen Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

View image in full screen Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

View image in full screen Jenna Ortega attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Tyla

View image in full screen Tyla attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

View image in full screen Nicole Kidman attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

View image in full screen Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

FKA Twigs

View image in full screen FKA twigs attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Janelle Monae

View image in full screen Janelle Monae attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Chappell Roan

View image in full screen Chappell Roan attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

View image in full screen Kylie Jenner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

View image in full screen Kendall Jenner attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

View image in full screen Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill

View image in full screen Lauryn Hill attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Andre 3000

View image in full screen Andre 3000 attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

View image in full screen Hailey Bieber attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Stormzy

View image in full screen Stormzy attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Doja Cat

View image in full screen Doja Cat attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

View image in full screen Natasha Lyonne attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Charli XCX

View image in full screen Charli XCX attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Shakira

View image in full screen Shakira attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Laura Harrier

View image in full screen Laura Harrier attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Demi Moore

View image in full screen Demi Moore attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

View image in full screen Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Rege-Jean Page

View image in full screen Rege-Jean Page attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

View image in full screen Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Damson Idris

View image in full screen Damson Idris attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Burna Boy

View image in full screen Burna Boy attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Tems

View image in full screen Tems attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

View image in full screen Aimee Lou Wood attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

View image in full screen Patrick Schwarzenegger attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lisa

View image in full screen Lisa attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

View image in full screen Actor Walton Goggins arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lizzo

View image in full screen Lizzo attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

View image in full screen Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts

View image in full screen Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vera Wang

View image in full screen Vera Wang attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

View image in full screen Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

View image in full screen Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

View image in full screen Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lorde

View image in full screen Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shaboozy

View image in full screen Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

View image in full screen Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

View image in full screen Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zendaya

View image in full screen Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

View image in full screen Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion

View image in full screen Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

View image in full screen Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Actor Colman Domingo arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

View image in full screen Gigi Hadid at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

View image in full screen Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anne Hathaway

View image in full screen Anne Hathaway attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, May 5, 2025. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Gayle King

View image in full screen Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amelia Hamlin

View image in full screen Amelia Hamlin attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

With files from Global News' Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press