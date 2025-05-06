Met Gala 2025: The most bold, jaw-dropping and over-the-top looks

It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 450 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s
Met Gala.
The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Tailored For You,” made it clear that guests were invited to be as creative as possible within the framework of classic tailoring.
“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was the theme for this year’s spring show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It was the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.
The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.
It was Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book,
Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, that inspired this year’s show and led Andrew Bolton, curator of all the blockbuster Costume Institute shows, to bring her in as guest curator. The show uses dandyism as a lens through which to explore the formation of Black style over the years.
“Dandyism was about pushing boundaries,” Miller said.
Behind her, a section of wall was devoted to each of the 12 themes that divide the exhibit: ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, jook, heritage, beauty, cool and cosmopolitanism.
Gala co-chairs this year were musician-designer
Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo and rapper A$AP Rocky.
If that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Hollywood figures like Spike Lee and Ayo Edebiri, musicians like Janelle Monáe and André 3000, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and other artists, playwrights and fashion figures.
Let’s be honest — the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most fun, bold and outrageous looks of the night.
Rihanna
Rihanna attends 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
A$AP Rocky
Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends The 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ – Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, Monday, May 5, 2025.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)
Diana Ross
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
Evan Ross
Evan Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee
Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Doechii
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Tyla
Tyla attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
FKA Twigs
FKA twigs attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Andre 3000
Andre 3000 attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Stormzy
Stormzy attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Charli XCX
Charli XCX attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Shakira
Shakira attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Rege-Jean Page
Rege-Jean Page attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Damson Idris
Damson Idris attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Burna Boy
Burna Boy attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tems
Tems attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Lisa
Lisa attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Walton Goggins
Actor Walton Goggins arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Lizzo
Lizzo attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Vera Wang
Vera Wang attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lorde
Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Shaboozy
Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Actor Colman Domingo arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, May 5, 2025.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Gayle King
Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Amelia Hamlin
Amelia Hamlin attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press
