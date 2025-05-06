Menu

Entertainment

Met Gala 2025: The most bold, jaw-dropping and over-the-top looks

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:29 am
3 min read
Met Gala 2025: The most daring and dramatic looks from the red carpet
Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for fashion’s biggest night. The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser was “Tailored for You,” spotlighting black style and tailoring.
It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 450 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Tailored For You,” made it clear that guests were invited to be as creative as possible within the framework of classic tailoring.

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was the theme for this year’s spring show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It was the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

It was Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, that inspired this year’s show and led Andrew Bolton, curator of all the blockbuster Costume Institute shows, to bring her in as guest curator. The show uses dandyism as a lens through which to explore the formation of Black style over the years.

“Dandyism was about pushing boundaries,” Miller said.

Behind her, a section of wall was devoted to each of the 12 themes that divide the exhibit: ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, jook, heritage, beauty, cool and cosmopolitanism.

Gala co-chairs this year were musician-designer Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo and rapper A$AP Rocky.

If that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Hollywood figures like Spike Lee and Ayo Edebiri, musicians like Janelle Monáe and André 3000, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and other artists, playwrights and fashion figures.

Let’s be honest — the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most fun, bold and outrageous looks of the night.

Rihanna

Rihanna attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Rihanna attends 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky

Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends The 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ – Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, Monday, May 5, 2025. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Madonna

Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Diana Ross

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Evan Ross

Eavn Ross attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Evan Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Taraji P. Henson attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Jaden Smith attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Quinta Brunson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Doechii

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Jenna Ortega attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Tyla attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Nicole Kidman attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

FKA Twigs

FKA twigs attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
FKA twigs attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Janelle Monae attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Chappell Roan attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Kylie Jenner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kendall Jenner attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Lauryn Hill attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Andre 3000

Andre 3000 attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Andre 3000 attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Hailey Bieber attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Stormzy

Stormzy attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Stormzy attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Doja Cat attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Natasha Lyonne attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Charli XCX

Charli XCX attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Charli XCX attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Shakira

Shakira attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Shakira attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Laura Harrier attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Demi Moore attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. View image in full screen
Rege-Jean Page attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Damson Idris

Damson Idris attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Damson Idris attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Burna Boy

Burna Boy attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Burna Boy attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Tems

Tems attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Tems attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Aimee Lou Wood attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lisa

Lisa attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Lisa attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

Actor Walton Goggins arrives to The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Actor Walton Goggins arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lizzo

Lizzo attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Lizzo attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vera Wang

Vera Wang attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Vera Wang attends ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lorde

Lorde attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shaboozy

Shaboozey attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. View image in full screen
Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. View image in full screen
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. View image in full screen
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Actor Colman Domingo arrives to The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Actor Colman Domingo arrives at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. View image in full screen
Gigi Hadid at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Anne Hathaway attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, May 5, 2025. Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Amelia Hamlin attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

