Calgary crews scramble to contain brush fire in city’s southwest

Calgary firefighters were forced to call for additional resources to help fight a large brush fire that broke out late Monday morning north of the Shaganappi Point golf course near the CPKC rail line that runs through the area.
CFD Public Information Officer, Carol Henke, said the first call came in around 10 a.m. followed by additional calls from people on both sides of the Bow River, prompting firefighters to call in more resources to help fight the fire.
At least eight CFD vehicles were dispatched to help fight the main blaze, as well as several additional fires that broke out further west along the rail line.
Several pathways in the area were shut down and the railway was notified that several lines of fire hoses needed to be extended across the tracks to help fight the fires.
There’s no word yet on the size of the area that was burned, but a large plume of smoke could also be seen rising over a large part of southwest Calgary.
Recent sunny and warm weather across much of Alberta has resulted in a big increase in the fire danger, with the temperature expected to hit the mid-20s by Wednesday.
While there is no fire ban inside the city, fire restrictions have been put in place for many areas outside of Calgary.
