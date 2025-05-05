Calgary crews scramble to contain brush fire in city’s southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters were forced to call for additional resources to help fight a large brush fire that broke out late Monday morning north of the Shaganappi Point golf course near the CPKC rail line that runs through the area.

CFD Public Information Officer, Carol Henke, said the first call came in around 10 a.m. followed by additional calls from people on both sides of the Bow River, prompting firefighters to call in more resources to help fight the fire.

At least eight CFD vehicles were dispatched to help fight the main blaze, as well as several additional fires that broke out further west along the rail line.

View image in full screen A large group of fire fighters and police officers could be seen at this staging area west of Crowchild Trail on Monday morning after they were called in to assist in fighting a large brush fire near the railway tracks. Global News

Several pathways in the area were shut down and the railway was notified that several lines of fire hoses needed to be extended across the tracks to help fight the fires.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word yet on the size of the area that was burned, but a large plume of smoke could also be seen rising over a large part of southwest Calgary.

View image in full screen The fire broke out in an area of heavy brush north of the Shaganappi Point golf course and near the CPKC railway tracks. Global News

Recent sunny and warm weather across much of Alberta has resulted in a big increase in the fire danger, with the temperature expected to hit the mid-20s by Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While there is no fire ban inside the city, fire restrictions have been put in place for many areas outside of Calgary.