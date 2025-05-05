Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Calgary crews scramble to contain brush fire in city’s southwest

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 7:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Albertans urged to be fire smart heading into hot, dry weekend'
Albertans urged to be fire smart heading into hot, dry weekend
WATCH (May 2): While the message may sound like a broken record — it's been warm and dry for weeks now in Alberta — fire officials say people can't get complacent as we head into another hot, breezy weekend. Sarah Komadina reports.
Calgary firefighters were forced to call for additional resources to help fight a large brush fire that broke out late Monday morning north of the Shaganappi Point golf course near the CPKC rail line that runs through the area.

CFD Public Information Officer, Carol Henke, said the first call came in around 10 a.m. followed by additional calls from people on both sides of the Bow River, prompting firefighters to call in more resources to help fight the fire.

At least eight CFD vehicles were dispatched to help fight the main blaze, as well as several additional fires that broke out further west along the rail line.

Fire fighters and police officers could be seen at this staging area west of Crowchild Trail on Monday morning after they were called in to assist in fighting a large brush fire near the railway tracks. View image in full screen
A large group of fire fighters and police officers could be seen at this staging area west of Crowchild Trail on Monday morning after they were called in to assist in fighting a large brush fire near the railway tracks. Global News

Several pathways in the area were shut down and the railway was notified that several lines of fire hoses needed to be extended across the tracks to help fight the fires.

There’s no word yet on the size of the area that was burned, but a large plume of smoke could also be seen rising over a large part of southwest Calgary.

The fire broke out in an area of heavy brush north of the Shaganappi Point golf course and near the CPKC railway tracks. View image in full screen
The fire broke out in an area of heavy brush north of the Shaganappi Point golf course and near the CPKC railway tracks. Global News
Recent sunny and warm weather across much of Alberta has resulted in a big increase in the fire danger, with the temperature expected to hit the mid-20s by Wednesday.

While there is no fire ban inside the city, fire restrictions have been put in place for many areas outside of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Sturgeon County wildfire wipes out family farm'
Sturgeon County wildfire wipes out family farm
