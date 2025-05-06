SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kelowna city staff reject idea of buying Canadian only, recommend no changes to procurement

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 5:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna City staff recommend against excluding U.S. bids'
Kelowna City staff recommend against excluding U.S. bids
A City of Kelowna staff report is recommending against changing the wording of its procurement bylaw. The council has been reviewing whether to exclude U.S. and international bids for goods and services. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
Despite a ‘buy Canadian only movement’ amid a trade war with the U.S., staff at Kelowna City Hall are recommending council not amend its procurement bylaw to make it happen.

Possible amendments were first brought up by city councillor Ron Cannan in March.

But after a review of its procurement policy, a staff report recommends council stay with the status quo given the majority of its contracts are already being awarded to Canadian companies, many of them Okanagan-based including about 45 per cent in Kelowna.

According to the report, which will be presented to council on Monday, 97.529 per cent of the city’s purchases are Canadian and only 2.359 per cent are from the Unites States.

The report also outlines that if procurement changes were made, it could limit access to specialized  services and goods that can’t be provided by Canadian firms.

In addition, the report states that excluding U.S. companies could drive up costs with fewer competing bids

The Taxpayers Federation agrees with staff recommending the city stick with its current policy.

“Politicians need to be laser focused right now on providing the best possible value for taxpayer money and when most of what Kelowna buys is already Canadian, roughly 98 per cent, it doesn’t make sense blowing the city’s budget to try to find Canadian options,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director with the federation.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna councillor calls for pro-Canadian update to city procurement policy'
Kelowna councillor calls for pro-Canadian update to city procurement policy

Cannan would not comment on the staff recommendation Friday, saying mayor Tom Dyas is the spokesperson.

Trending Now

However, in a statement to Global News,  Kevin Franceschini, communications consultant for the mayor’s office, stated, “The Mayor does not comment on items before they are formally presented to Council. It is important that Council has the opportunity to review all relevant facts, receive legal and procedural clarity, and debate the matter at the Council table before any public comments are made.”

“I think I would prefer if we paid a little bit more and shopped Canadian,” said Kelowna resident Heather Muir.

“I wish we could buy all Canadian, but I don’t think we can actually,” said Michael Karabelas, another Kelowna resident.

The staff report will go before council on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Prosper Place U.S.-made scoreboard criticized'
Prosper Place U.S.-made scoreboard criticized
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

