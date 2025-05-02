Menu

Canada

Injured man rescued after plane lands in Lake Ontario near Toronto’s east end: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 5:01 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say they've rescued one person after a plane landed in the water in the city's east end. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say they've rescued one person after a plane landed in the water in the city's east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say they rescued one person Friday afternoon after a plane landed in Lake Ontario near the city’s east end.

Police say they responded to a report of a plane landing in the water near the Leslie Spit area a few minutes before 2:30 p.m.

They say one person was on board the privately owned plane.

Police say a man in his 40s was rescued and is with the Toronto Police Service’s Marine Unit.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released any details about how the plane ended up in the water.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

