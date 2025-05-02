Injured man rescued after plane lands in Lake Ontario near Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say they rescued one person Friday afternoon after a plane landed in Lake Ontario near the city’s east end.
Police say they responded to a report of a plane landing in the water near the Leslie Spit area a few minutes before 2:30 p.m.
They say one person was on board the privately owned plane.
Police say a man in his 40s was rescued and is with the Toronto Police Service’s Marine Unit.
The man’s condition is unknown.
Investigators have not released any details about how the plane ended up in the water.
