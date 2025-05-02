Hockey Canada names first 15 players to roster for world championship as tournament approaches

Send this page to someone via email

Philadelphia Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny, Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar and rising stars Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets were among the 15 players named on Thursday to Canada’s roster for the upcoming world hockey championship.

Veteran forwards Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Ryan O’Reilly of the Nashville Predators, and Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim were also among the initial players announced for the event, which starts May 9 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden.

Konecny, Fantilli, Horvat, O’Reilly, Sanheim and Weegar are among eight players on the preliminary roster who have represented Canada at the world championship before, along with Columbus forward Kent Johnson and Seattle defenceman Brandon Montour.

Sanheim and Konecny were also part of Canada’s championship team at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Dylan Garand of the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack is the only goaltender on the initial roster. Barrett Hayton (Utah), Will Cuylle (New York Rangers) and Tyson Foerster (Philadelphia) are the other forwards, while Noah Dobson (New York Islanders) and Ryker Evans (Seattle) complete the five defencemen.

Hockey Canada said in a release that the rest of the roster will be filled out pending the results of the NHL playoffs.

Canada’s coaching staff, led by Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason, was announced Wednesday.

Canada opens its tournament May 10 against Slovenia in Stockholm.

The Canadians finished fourth at last year’s world championship in Czechia, one year after winning their record 28th gold medal in Finland and Latvia.