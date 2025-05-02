6-year-old boy dies after falling from 10th floor balcony in Toronto apartment

Toronto Police say a six-year-old boy has died after falling from a 10th floor balcony at a Toronto apartment building.
Police said they were called to the residential building on Jane Street, near Grandravine Drive, on Thursday at around 4:25 p.m.
Investigators said the child was rushed to hospital by paramedics in critical, life-threatening injuries. The boy later died.
“This is a very tragic Incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family, the citizens and first responders who attended to the child after the fall,” Toronto police said in a statement.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the fall are still being investigated. No further details were released.
However, police said “at this time, no criminality is suspected.”
