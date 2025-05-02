6-year-old boy dies after falling from 10th floor balcony in Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a six-year-old boy has died after falling from a 10th floor balcony at a Toronto apartment building.

Police said they were called to the residential building on Jane Street, near Grandravine Drive, on Thursday at around 4:25 p.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators said the child was rushed to hospital by paramedics in critical, life-threatening injuries. The boy later died.

“This is a very tragic Incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family, the citizens and first responders who attended to the child after the fall,” Toronto police said in a statement.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the fall are still being investigated. No further details were released.

However, police said “at this time, no criminality is suspected.”