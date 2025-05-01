Manitoba Indigenous leaders call for catalogue, collaboration from HBC

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Indigenous leaders say the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has yet to provide them with a list of the historic artifacts they intend to auction off, despite their requests.

“What we are calling for is a process for First Nations to view the artifacts, engage in a constructive dialog and explore the possibility of repatriating items in a respectful manner,” Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told reporters Thursday.

Woodhouse Nepinak, joined by Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson, Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. Grand Chief Garrison Settee, and seven other Manitoba Chiefs and representatives, called for a First Nations-led review of the 2,000+ items the bankrupt company intends to sell as it liquidates its assets. They voiced concerns the collection could contain culturally-significant items.

“These are more than just historical objects,” said Grand Chief Settee. “They define who we are, our culture, our stories, our history. They should not be in the hands of museum collectors, corporations. They belong to our people.”

The HBC has said the collection contains the 1670 charter that founded the company but has not detailed what else the collection contains. Other collections of HBC artifacts contain beadwork and archival records.

“My understanding is that there are sacred pipes and drums and ceremonial items that were potentially entrusted by HBC, by our ancestors, to mark a relationship, but these items were not to be sold or be hidden,” Grand Chief Wilson said.

Grand Chief Woodhouse Nepinak said she has sent letters to the federal government and Hudson’s Bay asking to meet to discuss the artifacts.

“We certainly hope that people will do the right thing,” she said.

Grand Chief Daniels said he has spoken to HBC Executive Chairman Richard Baker, and has a meeting with HBC Properties & Investments CEO Ian Putnam scheduled for Friday.

“We want to see… what are they planning on doing, and obviously express our dismay at this current strategy,” he said. “We’ll try to push to the furthest extent possible to get all of our artifacts in our possession.”

Canadian Museum Association (CMA) CEO Janis Bomberry says the proposed sale of artifacts “goes against some of our standards and recommendations when it comes to repatriation in Canada.”

“When this was brought to our attention, it definitely raised a lot of alarm bells on our end that there had not been one proper engagement or consultation,” she said.

In 2022, the CMA developed repatriation guidelines for international and Canadian museums housing Indigenous artifacts. Bomberry says returning artifacts is a form of economic reconciliation.

“HBC has a powerful opportunity to demonstrate corporate leadership by engaging transparently with indigenous communities and ensuring that their voices and perspectives are included in economic decision-making,” she said.

“We need to have Indigenous experts looking at the complete inventory to determine what is of present-day concern… and what emergency funding might be available to help retain these ancestry belongings within Canadian borders should it come to that,” said CMA Indigenous Council Member John Moses.

Grand Chief Woodhouse Nepinak did not say if the AFN would look at purchasing the collection should HBC deny their requests to repatriate the items.

“We’re going to hope and give them the benefit of the doubt today, that they will do right thing, and if there is hypotheticals later that we have to talk about, we could talk about it at that time,” she said.

In a statement to Global News, Hudson’s Bay vice-president of Corporate Communication and Heritage, Tiffany Bourre said, “HBC’s history is immensely significant and important to the country and the people of Canada. The company welcomes the ongoing dialogue and consultation as it relates to its art and artifacts.

“HBC is working with its advisors and the court-appointed monitor to ensure stakeholder interests and concerns are properly considered.”