Stellantis auto plant in Ontario set for another week-long shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

A major Ontario auto plant is set to shut down again for a week beginning Monday because it is “adjusting” production to launch a new model, as the threat of tariffs from the United States continues to disrupt the province’s auto industry.

The Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., will be closed for a week beginning May 5, a closure that comes on the heels of a two-week closure in April.

Stellantis, which employs thousands of auto workers in southwestern Ontario, confirmed the shutdown in a brief statement to Global News, suggesting it was related to the launch of a new vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A spokesperson said it was “adjusting production” in Windsor ahead of the launch of the 2026 models of several vehicles, including the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Charger Daytona.

“As a result, the plant will observe a down week the week of May 5,” they said. “We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company did not immediately respond to follow-up questions asking if the closure was tariff-related in any way.

Global News also contacted Unifor, which represents workers at the plant, for comment.

The short-term closure comes with fears high for Ontario’s auto industry as U.S. President Donald Trump levels tariffs on all foreign-made cars and threatens to increase and vary the levies.

Trump has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to import vehicles made in Canada or Mexico and would prefer to see them assembled in the United States.

That threat was a central theme in February’s snap election, when the Progressive Conservatives promised tens of billions in stimulus funding to help workers and areas hit by tariff layoffs.

Since the election, the government has announced $11 billion in wage deferrals for businesses.

Alongside the Stellantis shutdown, an electric delivery vehicle plant run by GM in Ingersoll, Ont., has faced layoffs.