Edmonton police search for drivers of suspect car in Chappelle homicide

Edmonton police are searching for suspects believed to have been used a getaway car in a homicide two months ago at the southern edge of the city.

Jose Cruz Gonzalez Aceves, 45, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a home in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood.

Police were called on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:49 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots heard near 41 Avenue SW and Chappelle Road. EMS also showed up and declared the man dead on scene.

An autopsy determined Cruz Gonzalez Aceves, 45, died from a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

Investigators now believe two suspects were driving a brown, 2012 Honda Civic in the Chappelle neighbourhood before the death.

Police have since recovered the car (pictured below) and are looking for any information on the Honda and its two occupants on the night of the shooting.

A stock image of the brown 2012 Honda Civic spotted in the Chappelle neighborhood of south Edmonton before the homicide on Feb. 18, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone who has information about this vehicle, its occupants, or any other details about this homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.