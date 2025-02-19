Man found dead in vehicle after shooting reported in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a man in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood.

Police responded Tuesday at 8:49 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots heard near 41 Avenue SW and Chappelle Road.

When police arrived, an injured man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a home. EMS showed up and declared the man dead on scene.

The homicide section has since taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking residents of the Chappelle neighbourhood with dash camera or home security camera footage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, to contact them.

Likewise, police are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to come forward.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.