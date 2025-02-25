Man shot dead in vehicle in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle area

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the homicide of a man found dead in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood.

Police responded on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:49 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots heard near 41 Avenue SW and Chappelle Road.

When police arrived, an injured man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a home. EMS showed up and declared the man dead on scene.

The homicide section took over.

An autopsy was done on Monday, when the medical examiner determined Jose Cruz Gonzalez Aceves, 45, died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide.

Last week, police asked residents of the Chappelle neighbourhood with dash camera or home security camera footage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to contact them.

Likewise, police asked members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to come forward.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to the Aceves homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.