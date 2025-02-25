Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot dead in vehicle in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Crime scene tape View image in full screen
File photo of Edmonton Police Service (EPS) tape at a crime scene on Dec. 23, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the homicide of a man found dead in southwest Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood.

Police responded on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:49 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots heard near 41 Avenue SW and Chappelle Road.

When police arrived, an injured man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a home. EMS showed up and declared the man dead on scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The homicide section took over.

An autopsy was done on Monday, when the medical examiner determined Jose Cruz Gonzalez Aceves, 45, died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide.

Last week, police asked residents of the Chappelle neighbourhood with dash camera or home security camera footage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to contact them.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Likewise, police asked members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to come forward.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to the Aceves homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices