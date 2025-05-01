Menu

Crime

Security questions surround upcoming marathon following Vancouver Lapu Lapu tragedy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 3:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Memorials grow for Lapu Lapu festival victims'
Memorials grow for Lapu Lapu festival victims
Community members gathered at a growing memorial for the victims Wednesday night, paying their respects to the lives lost. As Aaron McArthur reports, it comes as we're hearing from the lone survivor of a family killed in Saturday's tragedy.
Vancouver police are providing a live update on Thursday afternoon on the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy.

That will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried live above.

Following that update, police will be joined by representatives from the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver International Marathon Society to discuss preparations for this weekend’s BMO Vancouver Marathon.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Vancouver for the marathon and to watch the event.

Following the tragic events at the Filipino festival on April 26, questions have been raised about security surrounding big events.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the city suffered its “darkest day” on Saturday when a man drove an SUV into a crowd of people at the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Officials confirmed that 11 people have died from the incident. They range in age from five to 65 years old.
Click to play video: 'Fake Lapu Lapu victim fundraiser removed from platform'
Fake Lapu Lapu victim fundraiser removed from platform
The victims were gathered on the grounds of a school at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, celebrating Filipino culture and heritage.

Vancouver police confirmed that the driver entered an area of the festival from East 43rd Avenue that was not blocked off by concrete barriers.

Questions are being raised about security at the event and why the suspect was able to easily access the site.

“Public safety has been our key priority since day one, and I want to know how we can avoid an incident like this from ever happening again,” Sim said.

Vancouver police interim chief Const. Steve Rai said a risk assessment is conducted every time there is an event and that it was undertaken in this case.

Race routes will impact traffic on Saturday, May 3, in Vancouver’s Riley Park, Coal Harbour and Downtown area, and on Sunday, May 4, in the Riley Park, South Cambie, Oakridge, Fairview, Kerrisdale, Dunbar, UBC, Point Grey, Kitsilano, West End, Coal Harbour, Chinatown, Yaletown, Cambie, False Creek and Downtown neighbourhoods.

