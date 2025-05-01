Calgary motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run, accused faces more than a dozen charges

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a 36-year-old woman showed “a reckless disregard for public safety” after she was accused of stealing a vehicle and being involved in a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday while a man was standing outside his running vehicle in the 2000 block of Erlton Road S.W..

An unknown woman jumped into the drivers seat, but despite attempts by the man and a friend to stop the woman, she managed to get away with the vehicle.

A short time later, police received a call about a reckless driver who had rear-ended a motorcyclist near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 53 Avenue S.W..

The motorcyclist was sent to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Around 3 p.m., police also received a call about a suspected impaired driver in the area of 15 Street S.E. and New Street S.E..

Two minutes later, police received a report of a vehicle striking a barrier on Inglewood Point S.E. and the driver getting out of the vehicle to change her clothes.

Officers flooded into the area and located the suspect sitting on a rock along a pathway in the 1000 block of 15 Street S.E., where she was arrested.

Police claim a search of the suspect found her to be in possession of more than $30,000 worth of fentanyl and shatter (cannabis).

It was also determined that she was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Thirty-six-year-old Candice Lacey Mineault has been charged with:

two counts of possession of drugs

one count of failing to comply

theft of a motor vehicle

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm

failure to comply with release order

breach of a probation order

operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway

driving without insurance on a highway

operation of a motor vehicle without an operator’s licence

failure to report a collision to police

theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle.

Mineault was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.