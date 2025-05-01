Men assaulted after arranging meetings with Calgarians posing as minors, police say

Calgary police say six men and one youth have been charged after several incidents of child luring and assault.
Police said the investigation began on March 14, when officers responded to reports of a man who claimed he was assaulted by a group of unknown individuals.
Officers later determined that the man had arranged to meet up with someone through an online dating app.
When he arrived at the agreed-upon location, he said he was assaulted by four people using a baseball bat and a replica firearm. His tires and the inside of his vehicle were slashed before the suspects fled.
Investigators later learned of two other similar assaults also believed to have been committed by the same four people.
Police also recovered cellphone video of the assaults, which they say took place after three men and one youth posed as underage teens on an online dating app in an attempt to lure men to secluded areas where they were assaulted.
Investigators believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported to police.
Three people from Calgary — 18-year-olds Alexander Roddick and Reyad Said Abunada and a youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act — have each been charged with:
- four counts of aggravated assault
- four counts of mischief over $5,000
- four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- four counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- one count of robbery with a firearm
- one count of extortion
In addition, 19-year-old Devon William Hickey of Calgary has been charged with one count each of:
- aggravated assault
- mischief over $5,000
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- robbery with a firearm
- extortion
- disguise with intent.
After further investigation, police said charges were also laid against the victims of the assaults after police allege they attempted to meet a minor for a sexual purpose.
David Patrick Watkins, 68, Victor Gonzales Villanueva, 38, and Jonathan Rosete, 33, have each been charged with one count of child luring and one count of invitation to sexual touching.
Police have also called in the hate crime prevention team to investigate whether hate motivation was a factor in the assaults.
Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the incidents to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
