3 foreign nationals arrested at Ontario land border after illegal crossing: RCMP

The RCMP say three foreign nationals were arrested after attempting to enter Canada last month via a train bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

Mounties say the migrants were spotted crossing the border as a vehicle waited for them on the Canadian side.

They say one person was apprehended immediately and a second person was arrested after escaping on foot.

Police say the third migrant managed to enter the waiting vehicle, which then allegedly nearly struck several members of the RCMP’s border patrol team at the scene.

The RCMP say the Cuban national and the driver of the vehicle, who is the man’s wife, turned themselves in on April 23.

The man was assessed by the Canada Border Services Agency and returned to the United States, while his wife faces charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, conspiracy and failing to report under the Customs Act.