NBA House to be set up in Calgary for finals

CALGARY – NBA House, an immersive basketball experience and fan event, will return to Canada in downtown Calgary.
The exhibit will be held June 5 through June 8 at the same time as the NBA Finals.
NBA House will be at The Rooftop YYC, Calgary’s largest climate-controlled rooftop patio.
It will host viewing parties for Game 1 and Game 2 on June 5 and June 8, respectively.
There will also be meet-and-greets with three-time NBA champion Danny Green and 2010 NBA champion Metta World Peace.
Green most recently won an NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.
