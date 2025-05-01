NBA House to be set up in Calgary for finals

See more sharing options

CALGARY – NBA House, an immersive basketball experience and fan event, will return to Canada in downtown Calgary.

The exhibit will be held June 5 through June 8 at the same time as the NBA Finals.

NBA House will be at The Rooftop YYC, Calgary’s largest climate-controlled rooftop patio.

It will host viewing parties for Game 1 and Game 2 on June 5 and June 8, respectively.

There will also be meet-and-greets with three-time NBA champion Danny Green and 2010 NBA champion Metta World Peace.

Green most recently won an NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.