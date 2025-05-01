SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

NBA House to be set up in Calgary for finals

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 10:01 am
1 min read
CALGARY – NBA House, an immersive basketball experience and fan event, will return to Canada in downtown Calgary.

The exhibit will be held June 5 through June 8 at the same time as the NBA Finals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says

NBA House will be at The Rooftop YYC, Calgary’s largest climate-controlled rooftop patio.

It will host viewing parties for Game 1 and Game 2 on June 5 and June 8, respectively.

There will also be meet-and-greets with three-time NBA champion Danny Green and 2010 NBA champion Metta World Peace.

Green most recently won an NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

