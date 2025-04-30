Saskatoon Broadway Bridge rehabilitation set to begin in few weeks

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Saskatoon announced on April 30th that construction to fix the Broadway Bridge will begin on Monday, May 12th.

Work zones will be active along Broadway Avenue, 19th Street East, 4th Avenue North and Spadina Cresent. The city believes the project will take up to six months to complete.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Once construction begins, the city recommends using Traffic Bridge or the Sid Buckwold Bridge as an alternative route.

More details can be found in the video above.