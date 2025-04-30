Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Broadway Bridge rehabilitation set to begin in few weeks

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 10:14 pm
1 min read
WATCH: On May 12th construction will begin on the Broadway Bridge. The City of Saskatoon says the project will take upwards of six months to complete.
The City of Saskatoon announced on April 30th that construction to fix the Broadway Bridge will begin on Monday, May 12th.

Work zones will be active along Broadway Avenue, 19th Street East, 4th Avenue North and Spadina Cresent. The city believes the project will take up to six months to complete.

Once construction begins, the city recommends using Traffic Bridge or the Sid Buckwold Bridge as an alternative route.

More details can be found in the video above.

