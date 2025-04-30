Former Calgarian among victims of Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

Her friends and family remember her as someone who would do anything to help others, filled with empathy and a desire to help the world.

Jenifer Darbellay was one of 11 people killed Saturday night when an SUV plowed through a crowd of people at Vancouver’s Filipino festival.

Originally from Calgary, where she graduated from St. Francis High School and the Alberta College of Art and Design, Darbellay had lived in Vancouver for many years.

An accomplished artist, she was attending the Lapu Lapu festival with her husband when she was killed, leaving behind two children, ages 15 and seven.

View image in full screen Former Calgarian, Jenifer Darbellay, seen here with her husband Noel Johansen, has been identified as one of the people killed Saturday in the tragedy at Vancouver’s Filipino festival. Courtesy: Marilyn Potts

Speaking at a vigil for the victims on Monday, Darbellay’s husband, who was injured in the attack and attended the vigil on crutches, fought back tears as he described his family’s heartbreak.

“What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart in broken — because my wife passed away behind me at the incident,” said Noel Johansen.

View image in full screen Before moving to Vancouver, Jenifer Darbellay, worked in costume design with Theatre Calgary and Alberta Theatre Projects. Courtesy: Marilyn Potts

While she was still living in Calgary, Darbelly became good friends with St. Francis High School drama teacher Marilyn Potts, now retired, and a mentor to her students.

“We were doing Fiddler on the Roof and I had hired Terry Gunberdahl, who was a local set designer, and our image was to have this play designed as a Chagall painting,” said Potts.

“So she came in and she was a little hesitant and Terry took a paintbrush and he cut it in half and he said just paint those costumes like Chagall, and she did and it was brilliant, it was one of the best things we ever did and visually it was stunning.”

View image in full screen Former Calgarian, Jenifer Darbelly (right), who was one of the victims from Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Festival is seen in this photo with her friend, former St. Francis High School drama teacher, Marilyn Potts. Courtesy: Marilyn Potts

Darbellay worked with both Theatre Calgary and Alberta Theatre Projects before moving to Vancouver, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of British Columbia.

But she and Potts remained great friends and their families would visit each summer.

“She was … an old soul, she was so kind and so generous and so giving and such a team player and a fabulous teacher, so when she had her own family and she’s a superb mother … and wife,” said Potts.

View image in full screen Former Calgarian Jenifer Darbellay was known as an accomplished artist and painter. Provided to Global News

According to Darbellay’s online bio she worked primarily in acrylics in her home studio and costume designs in watercolours.

But she never forgot where she came from and often donated some of her works to help raise money for groups like Alberta Theatre Projects.

“She was so generous. She was kind to everybody. Everybody was her friend. She would do everything for people,” added Potts.

Since the tragedy, Potts said she has been in touch with and received many messages from the students and others that Darbellay has helped over the years.

“Her parents are wonderful. Her husband is great. I feel very sad for everything that they are going through.”

Marilyn Potts describes her friend, Jenifer Darbellay, who was was of the victims of Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu tragedy, as “as truly exceptional human being.” Courtesy: Marilyn Potts

But despite the tragedy and the loss of her friend, Potts refuses to hold a grudge.

“One of my former students and her friend sent me a writing that came from somewhere,” said Potts.

“Noel, her husband, said that they had been discussing the day before how in our world where there’s so much trouble and so many people wanting revenge — that we need to learn compassion and we need to learn to forgive — and Noel said I want to hopefully be able to put that philosophy to work.”

“I think she’d be very happy with that,” said Potts, “because I never heard her hold a grudge against anyone or say anything bad against anyone. She was so open to everyone, no matter what your religion, preferences, whatever. She was a truly an exceptional human being.”