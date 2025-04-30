Ontario could be sent into ‘modest’ recession by U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario could enter a “modest” recession, according to the province’s financial watchdog, as tariffs from the United States hit the economy and hurt business with the province’s largest trading partner.

A new report released Wednesday by the financial accountability officer of Ontario examined the impacts of steel, aluminum and auto tariffs levied by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian exports.

The report found the impact of those tariffs would slow Ontario’s growth in 2025 and could lead to a modest recession this year. The next year, growth would remain slow but return to just over one per cent.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The reason Ontario’s economy would be hit so hard is its reliance on exports to the United States.

The financial accountability officer found 77 per cent of Ontario’s total goods exports were to the U.S., along with 60 per cent of the province’s service exports. Every year for the past decade, with the exception of 2016, Ontario recorded a trade deficit with the U.S. — averaging $8 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the report on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he remained optimistic.

“I’m going to disagree with that — let’s see what happens,” he said.

“I’m confident, I really am. I always look at the glass as half-full and no one can predict the future, but I’m predicting that we’re going to do better than other jurisdictions around the world and in North America.”