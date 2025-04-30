Menu

Politics

Ontario could be sent into ‘modest’ recession by U.S. tariffs

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Trump tariffs hang over Ontario throne speech promising to reshape trade and building
WATCH: Trump tariffs hang over Ontario throne speech promising to reshape trade and building – Apr 15, 2025
Ontario could enter a “modest” recession, according to the province’s financial watchdog, as tariffs from the United States hit the economy and hurt business with the province’s largest trading partner.

A new report released Wednesday by the financial accountability officer of Ontario examined the impacts of steel, aluminum and auto tariffs levied by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian exports.

The report found the impact of those tariffs would slow Ontario’s growth in 2025 and could lead to a modest recession this year. The next year, growth would remain slow but return to just over one per cent.

The reason Ontario’s economy would be hit so hard is its reliance on exports to the United States.

The financial accountability officer found 77 per cent of Ontario’s total goods exports were to the U.S., along with 60 per cent of the province’s service exports. Every year for the past decade, with the exception of 2016, Ontario recorded a trade deficit with the U.S. — averaging $8 billion.

Asked about the report on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he remained optimistic.

“I’m going to disagree with that — let’s see what happens,” he said.

“I’m confident, I really am. I always look at the glass as half-full and no one can predict the future, but I’m predicting that we’re going to do better than other jurisdictions around the world and in North America.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

