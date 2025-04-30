Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘We are resilient’: Nova Scotia Filipino community mourns after Vancouver tragedy

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'East Coast Filipino community mourns after Vancouver tragedy'
East Coast Filipino community mourns after Vancouver tragedy
WATCH: The death toll now sits at 11 following Saturday night’s tragic attack at a Filipino block party in Vancouver where an SUV plowed into a crowd. As families across the country grieve the loss of their loved ones, the Filipino communities in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are sending heartfelt messages of support. Ella MacDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A palpable sense of loss has been felt across Vancouver the last few days, as mourners gather to grieve the victims of Saturday’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy — and the devastation is being felt far beyond city limits..

In Nova Scotia, members of the Filipino-Canadian community are speaking out in support of the victims and their families.

“We are resilient. And during this moment of difficulty and challenges that we face, not only with the Filipino Canadians in Vancouver, but this is felt all over the world where Filipinos are,” said Elizabeth Estaquio-Domondon, a board member with VISMIN Association of Nova Scotia.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Lapu Lapu festival should have been an opportunity to celebrate culture and contributions of the Filipino community, but all that joy has been stripped away.

The tragedy not only raises questions about security measures at street festivals, but also shines light on an apparent gap in mental health supports.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some ways, there are crises going on. It’s a question of reaching out to these people, having the resources to reach out to them,” said Mike Asuncion, a spokesperson with the Filipino Association of Nova Scotia.

Since Saturday’s incident, the driver of the SUV has been charged with eight counts of murder and police confirmed he had multiple previous interactions with officers in connection with ongoing mental health issues.

Trending Now

“He could be opening an eye for us to. Be more vigilant, to be more active, and proactive in looking into the mental health of people that are afflicted by it,” said Estaquio-Domondon.

She and others in the Maritimes want the victims, their families and all those affected by the attack to know their east coast community is thinking about them.

“You’re in our prayers. We want to focus not just (on) the tragedy, but the people themselves — the good people. Especially the people that were lost,” said Asuncion.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices