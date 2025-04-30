‘We are resilient’: Nova Scotia Filipino community mourns after Vancouver tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

A palpable sense of loss has been felt across Vancouver the last few days, as mourners gather to grieve the victims of Saturday’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy — and the devastation is being felt far beyond city limits..

In Nova Scotia, members of the Filipino-Canadian community are speaking out in support of the victims and their families.

“We are resilient. And during this moment of difficulty and challenges that we face, not only with the Filipino Canadians in Vancouver, but this is felt all over the world where Filipinos are,” said Elizabeth Estaquio-Domondon, a board member with VISMIN Association of Nova Scotia.

The Lapu Lapu festival should have been an opportunity to celebrate culture and contributions of the Filipino community, but all that joy has been stripped away.

The tragedy not only raises questions about security measures at street festivals, but also shines light on an apparent gap in mental health supports.

“In some ways, there are crises going on. It’s a question of reaching out to these people, having the resources to reach out to them,” said Mike Asuncion, a spokesperson with the Filipino Association of Nova Scotia.

Since Saturday’s incident, the driver of the SUV has been charged with eight counts of murder and police confirmed he had multiple previous interactions with officers in connection with ongoing mental health issues.

“He could be opening an eye for us to. Be more vigilant, to be more active, and proactive in looking into the mental health of people that are afflicted by it,” said Estaquio-Domondon.

She and others in the Maritimes want the victims, their families and all those affected by the attack to know their east coast community is thinking about them.

“You’re in our prayers. We want to focus not just (on) the tragedy, but the people themselves — the good people. Especially the people that were lost,” said Asuncion.

