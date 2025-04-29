N.S. truck driver charged with dangerous driving causing deaths of two people

RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death after investigating a collision that killed two people in Cape Breton last year.
A 45-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from British Columbia, died Oct. 7, 2024, when their Hyundai Tucson collided with a Western Star tractor-trailer on Highway 105 just west of Baddeck, N.S.
The truck driver wasn’t injured, though both vehicles were seriously damaged in the early evening crash.
A RCMP collision reconstructionist supported the investigation that led to the charges.
Investigators arrested a resident of Lower Truro, N.S., last week and he faces two charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.
The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on June 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.
