Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. truck driver charged with dangerous driving causing deaths of two people

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death after investigating a collision that killed two people in Cape Breton last year. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death after investigating a collision that killed two people in Cape Breton last year. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death after investigating a collision that killed two people in Cape Breton last year.

A 45-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from British Columbia, died Oct. 7, 2024, when their Hyundai Tucson collided with a Western Star tractor-trailer on Highway 105 just west of Baddeck, N.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The truck driver wasn’t injured, though both vehicles were seriously damaged in the early evening crash.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist supported the investigation that led to the charges.

Trending Now

Investigators arrested a resident of Lower Truro, N.S., last week and he faces two charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on June 4.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices