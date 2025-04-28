Menu

Canada

Toronto gynecologist under scrutiny for disinfection of tools resigns from college

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 1:30 pm
1 min read
An exterior view of Gynecologist Dr. Esther Park's clinic in Toronto on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
An exterior view of Gynecologist Dr. Esther Park's clinic in Toronto on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
A gynecologist has resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario after Toronto Public Health told patients earlier this year that instruments were not properly cleaned and disinfected at her clinic.

A notice on the CPSO website states that Dr. Esther Park, whose license was restricted to office-based gynecology in December, will effectively stop practising medicine this Wednesday.

It says Park is resigning following investigations into her care that were launched after two public complaints.

It also states that Park promises to never reapply to register as a doctor in Ontario or anywhere else, and that her resignation means those investigations are now over.

Toronto Public Health sent a letter to 2,500 of Park’s patients in February warning of potential exposure to blood-borne viruses including HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C due to what it described as a failure to properly clean, disinfect and sterilize medical instruments

The Canadian Press has not been able to reach Park for comment by telephone, which goes straight to voice mail. CP has previously made attempts to speak with Park at her clinic, but she did not return a request for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

