Sports

Blue Jays recall OF Clase, move Burr to IL

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Sunday morning.

In a corresponding move, the Jays transferred right-hander Ryan Burr to the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

Blue Jays sign Guerrero Jr. to $500M USD extension: reports

The moves come hours ahead of the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees in New York.

Clase had 24 hits and eight runs in 22 games for Buffalo with a batting average of .343.

The 22-year-old played seven games for the Blue Jays last season after being acquired from Seattle in July.

He had one home run, two runs batted in and a .350 batting average.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

