Send this page to someone via email

Beef Cheek Bourguignon

Yields 2-3 Portions

Ingredients:

Bourguignon

1lbs Beef cheek ( 1x large cheek ) Cleaned Instructions in method

1 Onion, Large dice

1 Carrot, Large dice

1 Celery, Large Dice

500ml tomatoes, San marzano canned

3 cloves garlic

2 sprigs thym

2 sprigs rosemary

2 bay lea

1 tbsp tomato paste

Story continues below advertisement

500ml red wine, enough to cover ( Burgundy wine is traditional but Cab sav or merlot will work well

1L chicken stock

1 tablespoon butter

Garnish

1 large carrot , large dice

2 cippolini onions, quartered

50 gr lardons, diced

Method:

Cleaning Beef Cheeks

Cleaning beef cheek involves a few straightforward steps to ensure it’s prepared properly for cooking:

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

1. Rinse: Start by rinsing the beef cheek under cold running water to remove any surface impurities.

2. Trim: Place the beef cheek on a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to trim away any excess fat and silver skin. Be careful to remove tough connective tissue while preserving the meat.

Instructions for marinade

1. Prepare the Marinade:

Story continues below advertisement

○ In a bowl, combine the red wine, garlic, mirepoix ( Carrots, Onions, Celery) , thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, Mix gentle and unsure cheeks are covered in wine.

2. Marinate the Beef Cheeks:

○ Place the cleaned beef cheeks in a zip-top bag or a shallow dish.

○ Pour the marinade over the beef cheeks, ensuring they are fully immersed. If using a bag, seal it tightly and gently massage the marinade to coat the meat evenly.

○ If using a dish, cover it with plastic wrap.

3. Refrigerate:

○ Allow the beef cheeks to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight. The longer they marinate, the more flavor they’ll absorb.

Instructions for Cooking

1. Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C).

2. The next day, remove the beef cheeks from the marinade, pat them dry, and set aside.

3. Separate the vegetables from the red wine and reserve both.

4. Lightly oil the beef cheeks and season generously with salt and pepper.

Story continues below advertisement

5. In a rondeau (large wide pot), sear the beef cheeks over medium-high heat until well caramelized on all sides. Set aside.

6. In the same rondeau, sear the reserved vegetables over medium heat for about 10–15 minutes or until golden brown. Add the tomato paste, cook for a few minutes, then add the reserved red wine. Reduce the wine by about three-quarters, or until the sauce is glossy and thick. Add the chicken stock, herbs, San Marzano tomatoes, and the seared beef cheeks. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

7. Place the rondeau in the preheated oven and cook for 2 hours 30 minutes to 3 hours.

8. The beef cheeks should be fork-tender.

9. Remove the cheeks and set aside to cool slightly.

10. Strain the sauce, making sure to squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the vegetables.

11. Reduce the strained liquid by at least half, or until it reaches a thick, glossy consistency. Set aside.

12. In a separate pot, bring salted water to a boil and cook the carrots for 3–4 minutes or until tender. Set aside.

13. In a separate pan over low to medium heat, render the lardons until crispy. Add the cipollini onions and cook until browned and tender. Add the carrots, then deglaze with a splash of chicken stock to glaze. Set aside.

Story continues below advertisement

14. In another pan, add the reduced braising liquid and gently place the beef cheeks into the pan. Add 1 tbsp of butter and, over medium-high heat, spoon the sauce over the cheeks as it reduces to create a shiny glaze.

15. To plate: place a beef cheek in the center of the plate and spoon over the red wine sauce. Arrange the carrots, onions, and lardons around the cheek.

Time to eat!