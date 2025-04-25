Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Fire trucks stolen in southern Alberta, man facing charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
RCMP said one person has been charged and they are still searching for another person after two firetrucks were stolen in the village of Champion, Alta. earlier this month. View image in full screen
RCMP said one person has been charged and they are still searching for another person after two firetrucks were stolen in the village of Champion, Alta. earlier this month. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One man is facing charges after police say two fire trucks were stolen in southern Alberta earlier this month.

RCMP were responding to a commercial alarm near the firehall in Champion, about 90 minutes southeast of Calgary, on April 20, when an officer saw two fire trucks speeding down a road without their lights on.

Mounties tried to stop the trucks, but they kept going.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both trucks were later recovered.

RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man from Peace River, Alta.

He has been charged with several offences, including break and enter, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaching release orders.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

