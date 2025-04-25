Fire trucks stolen in southern Alberta, man facing charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is facing charges after police say two fire trucks were stolen in southern Alberta earlier this month.

RCMP were responding to a commercial alarm near the firehall in Champion, about 90 minutes southeast of Calgary, on April 20, when an officer saw two fire trucks speeding down a road without their lights on.

Mounties tried to stop the trucks, but they kept going.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both trucks were later recovered.

RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man from Peace River, Alta.

He has been charged with several offences, including break and enter, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaching release orders.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Story continues below advertisement