Fire trucks stolen in southern Alberta, man facing charges

One man is facing charges after police say two fire trucks were stolen in southern Alberta earlier this month.
RCMP were responding to a commercial alarm near the firehall in Champion, about 90 minutes southeast of Calgary, on April 20, when an officer saw two fire trucks speeding down a road without their lights on.
Mounties tried to stop the trucks, but they kept going.
Get daily National news
Both trucks were later recovered.
RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man from Peace River, Alta.
He has been charged with several offences, including break and enter, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaching release orders.
Police are still searching for a second suspect.
Comments