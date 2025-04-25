Menu

Fire

Manitoba to bolster wildfire-fighting efforts with 3 new water bombers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Manitoba wildfire evacuees staying in Winnipeg thankful to be safe
RELATED: After a slow start, the rush of extreme heat has caused the number of wildfires to grow dramatically in Manitoba — and with those fires come evacuees. Daisy Woelk speaks with several of them to see how they're feeling in an uncertain time – Jul 31, 2024
Manitoba says it’s working to help manage wildfires in the future by upgrading the province’s fleet of water bombers.

Premier Wab Kinew and Natural Resources Minister Ian Bushie announced Friday that three new DH Canadair-415 Firefighter aircraft will include safety upgrades, as well as increased water tank capacity and updated navigation systems.

“Water bombers are an integral aircraft for managing and suppressing wildfires, and a fully functioning fleet of aircraft is required to protect Manitoba communities, property and forests from the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires,” Bushie said.

“The investment in these water bombers is a part of our increased investments in firefighting services that will improve safety for Manitoba families, communities and forests for years to come.”

Manitoba announced the purchase of three new water bombers. View image in full screen
Manitoba announced the purchase of three new water bombers. Jordan Pearn / Global News

The province said the first of the three new bombers is expected join the fleet in 2031, with the others following in 2032.

Kinew said the upgrade to the fleet is part of the government’s commitment to help firefighters with the tools they need, and is part of a larger investment in firefighting services provincewide over the next few years.

“We’re protecting the people of Manitoba, along with their communities, property and valued forests, from the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in a manner that aligns with our Canada-first approach by ensuring these aircrafts are made in Canada,” he said.

The Manitoba Conservation and Wildfire Service called the move “a monumental commitment.”

“These aircraft will bolster the province’s fleet of air attack aircraft, which is critical to keeping Manitobans safe as we continue to see increases in wildfire frequency, intensity and season length,” the service’s director, Earl Simmons, said.

