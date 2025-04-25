Menu

Environment

Winnipeggers urged to take part in giveaway, compost and yard waste initiatives

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 2:08 pm
2 min read
RELATED: What you need to know about the upcoming Giveaway Weekend in Winnipeg – Sep 9, 2024
With spring weather here to stay and May just around the corner, Winnipeg officials are encouraging residents to ‘think sustainably’ by taking part in the city’s compost program and participating in the upcoming spring giveaway weekend.

On May 10 and 11, you can leave unwanted items at the curb on your front street and browse curbs in the community to potentially bring home some treasures of your own.

If you’re leaving something on the curb, you’re encouraged to post a “free” sign and to put away any items in your yard that aren’t being included in the giveaway to avoid confusion.

Items that are unsafe or potentially infested with bed bugs aren’t OK to include, the city said, as well as toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

City council’s water, waste and environment chair Coun. Ross Eadie said the popular initiative is all about reducing the amount of trash the city generates.

“We are committed to doing our part by helping residents keep more things out of the landfill,” Eadie said in a statement Friday.

“Any resident that participates in our yard waste collection service, giveaway weekend or picking up compost from the compost giveaway, (is) helping to reduce the impacts of climate change in our city.”

Compost — made from grass clippings, leaves and twigs that Winnipeggers have left out for yard waste collections — is being given away May 9, 10 and 11 at 1901 Brady Rd., the Kilcona Dog Park, and the Summit Road closed landfill site.

Trending Now

The catch? You’ll need to bring your own shovels, containers and gloves, and there’s a limit of 100 litres of compost per vehicle — or approximately five pails holding five gallons each.

The yard waste collection begins for the season Monday for some residents and the following week for others — and will continue every two weeks until November on the same collection day as garbage and recycling.

You can find out your yard waste collection days on the city’s website.

