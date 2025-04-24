Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto urged to hand contract for subway cars to Ontario company

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 6:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government pushes Toronto to award sole-sourced subway contract '
Ford government pushes Toronto to award sole-sourced subway contract 
WATCH: Ford government pushes Toronto to award sole-sourced subway contract
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government is pushing the province’s largest city to consider handing a major subway contract to an Ontario company, bypassing the competitive bidding process, amid tariff threats from the United States.

Toronto is currently in the midst of an urgent procurement process to buy 55 desperately needed new cars to run on its Bloor-Danforth subway line, an expense both the federal and provincial governments are helping to pay.

The city had been planning to open up bidding for the contract to all qualified companies, but Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria has now written to the local government asking them to change course.

“I am requesting that the City of Toronto recognize this historic opportunity and consider a sole-source procurement with Alstom, which would support Ontario workers in Thunder Bay and across our province,” Sarkaria said in a letter.

The letter is part of a broader push by the provincial government to cut U.S. companies out of the supply chain in response to tariffs and threats of further economic sanctions from President Donald Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

When the now months-long tariff battle with the United States began in the spring, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that his government would cancel a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink company, remove U.S. alcohol from the shelves of the LCBO and ban American companies from provincial government contracts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, he urged cities to do the same. He repeated the request on Thursday after a speech in downtown Toronto.

“If we’re gonna buy trains, to the best of our ability, let’s buy here in Canada and preferably right here in Ontario,” he said.

The provincial suggestion hasn’t been welcomed with open arms by leaders at city hall, who pointed out the request for proposals had already closed. They said changing course could cost more.

“Of course, we’d love to keep the work in Ontario, but then we’d need the provincial government to step up and pay the extra,” Coun. Dianne Sax, who sits on the TTC board, said.

Trending Now

“The whole point about sole-sourcing is it tends to get you not the best deal. It’s competition that gets the best deal.”

Coun. Josh Matlow, who has been a fierce critic of the Ford government, said it was hypocritical for Ford to make the suggestion.

“He’s always admonished (anyone) who might consider a sole-sourced contract,” he said. “Now, when it comes to rails, he’s demanding it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Long before the tariff threat, in 2022, the Ford government opted not to give the contract to build trains for its Ontario Line to Alstom in Thunder Bay, opting for Hitachi instead.

Alstom confirmed to Global News that its bid to build Ontario Line trains was unsuccessful.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow offered little insight into what she thought of the idea of sole-sourcing subway cars as a tariff response.

“We will work collaboratively with the province and assess the feasibility of their request,” she said in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices