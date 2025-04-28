SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada votes: Eyes on Atlantic provinces for early cues as Liberals hope to dominate

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A look at the key ridings to watch in the Maritimes'
A look at the key ridings to watch in the Maritimes
A look at the key ridings to watch in the Maritimes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As voters head to the polls Monday, attention is being paid to the four provinces in Atlantic Canada, which are known to offer an early indication of how elections will go.

There are 32 seats in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Due to time zones, these ridings report their results first.

At dissolution, 23 of those 32 seats were held by Liberal MPs. The Conservatives held eight seats.

Meanwhile, there was one vacant seat in Halifax after Liberal MP Andy Fillmore stepped down to run for — and eventually win — mayor of Halifax.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Liberals have had a strong showing on the East Coast. In 2015, the party — led by Justin Trudeau — won every riding in these provinces and had an overwhelming majority government.

Story continues below advertisement

In the two elections since, the Liberals have lost some support, but political watchers do believe the party will stay strong in the region.

“I feel like Atlantic Canada could provide a snapshot for how the Liberals and the Conservatives end up duking it out,” said Dalhousie University political scientist, Lori Turnbull. “I would think that it’s a very representative competition that will resonate across much of the country.”

Trending Now

A survey from Halifax-based polling firm, Narrative Research, conducted on April 21 and 22, found the Liberals holding a strong lead.

When considering voting intentions among decided voters and those who voted in advance polls, 66 per cent said they backed Mark Carney’s Liberals, while 26 per cent said they supported Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives and six per cent indicated support for the NDP.

— With a file from The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices