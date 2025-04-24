Menu

Crime

Man charged with murdering man in Nova Scotia intimate partner violence case

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
NS premier responds to rash of fatal cases of intimate partner violence
RELATED: Advocates are urging immediate action after Nova Scotia reported its sixth fatal case of intimate partner violence. Speaking Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston assured victims of intimate partner violence, stating, "we feel them, as a province." In the press conference, the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) called for stronger support systems and community efforts to protect survivors and prevent future tragedies – Jan 16, 2025
A 60-year-old man is now charged with second-degree murder after the death of an assault victim in Mill Village, N.S., in what police say was the result of intimate partner violence.

RCMP said they responded to a home on Highway 3 in the early morning hours of March 28.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with life-threatening injuries and learned that another man had left in a vehicle,” RCMP said in a release.

The victim — an 84-year-old man — was transported to hospital by EHS with stab wounds.

A few hours later, officers arrested the suspect at a home in Vogler’s Cove. Derek Dominix was initially charged with attempt to commit murder.

However, the victim died on April 11 in hospital and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. The charge against Dominix was upgraded to second-degree murder and he is scheduled to appear in  Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 15.

‘The man’s death was the result of intimate partner violence,” RCMP said.

In the past six months, police in Nova Scotia have reported a spike in the number of deaths resulting from intimate partner violence.

Since Oct. 18, seven women have been murdered by their intimate partners, and in one of the cases, the father of the victim was also killed.

Board of Police Commissioners discusses intimate partner violence epidemic
— With a file from The Canadian Press 

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger due to intimate partner violence, call 911. 

A list of resources for those experiencing intimate partner violence:

Bryony House in Halifax.

Shelters for women and their children experiencing violence. 

Shelter Nova Scotia for emergency shelter for men.

KidsHelpPhone.ca for children or teenagers.

If you need crisis services, please call or text 211 or toll-free 1-855-466-4994.

