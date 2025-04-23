Saskatchewan women suffer life-altering injuries after Las Vegas accident

A Las Vegas getaway ended in disaster for two young women from Prince Albert, Sask.
Katrine Sinclair, 21, and Charlie Latowsky, 22, were struck by a vehicle in Las Vegas on April 20, suffering life-altering injuries.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
With little to no insurance, they now face nearly $368,000 in medical bills.
Trending Now
Watch the video above for the full story.
Comments