Canada

Saskatchewan women suffer life-altering injuries after Las Vegas accident

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 8:49 pm
A Las Vegas getaway ended in disaster for two young women from Prince Albert, Sask.

Katrine Sinclair, 21, and Charlie Latowsky, 22, were struck by a vehicle in Las Vegas on April 20, suffering life-altering injuries.

With little to no insurance, they now face nearly $368,000 in medical bills.

Watch the video above for the full story.

