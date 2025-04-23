Kane to make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 of Kings series

Send this page to someone via email

Evander Kane will return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Wednesday for his first game of the NHL season.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch says both Kane, a winger, and defenceman John Klingberg will play for Edmonton in Game 2 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the L.A. Kings.

Kane has not played since June 10, 2024 when the Oilers played the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane (91) talks with head coach Kris Knoblauch chat during practice before they take on the Florida Panthers in Thursday’s game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Wednesday June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The bruising 33-year-old forward was on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman during the pre-game skate.

He had abdominal surgery to repair both abductors, two hernias, and two abdominal tears last fall, then underwent knee surgery in early January.

Kane says he’s feeling strong and healthy, and looking forward to contributing to his team.