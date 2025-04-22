Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Economy

Lime shared e-scooters to expand into downtown Vancouver this spring

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 6:24 pm
Shared e-scooter system officially up and running in City of Vancouver
RELATED: Lime e-scooters are now available for rent throughout East Hastings in the Hastings-Sunrise and Grandview Woodland areas. The micro-mobility company offers 100 electric scooters and 27 parking stations in Vancouver – Sep 12, 2024
Vancouverites can expect to soon see the city’s bright green shared e-scooters whizzing about the downtown core.

Lime says it is expanding the service area for its scooter-share program into the downtown peninsula this spring.

The company says it is beginning to install docking stations this week in locations “carefully selected” in collaboration with the city and local businesses and residents.

“Buy Canadian” city scooter challenge
Lime first launched with a service area covering parts of East Vancouver in September, and says it plans to eventually include citywide availability.

Unlike in other cities, the Vancouver program requires riders to return the scooters to dedicated docking stations. The system also includes slow and no-ride zones and helmets.

Riders are limited to streets with speed limits of 50 km/h or under, greenways and bike routes, and the seawall and other bike-permitted park paths.

The company said since its launch last year, 6,000 riders have taken more than 33,000 trips.

