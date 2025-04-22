Lime shared e-scooters to expand into downtown Vancouver this spring

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouverites can expect to soon see the city’s bright green shared e-scooters whizzing about the downtown core.

Lime says it is expanding the service area for its scooter-share program into the downtown peninsula this spring.

The company says it is beginning to install docking stations this week in locations “carefully selected” in collaboration with the city and local businesses and residents.

1:35 “Buy Canadian” city scooter challenge

Lime first launched with a service area covering parts of East Vancouver in September, and says it plans to eventually include citywide availability.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike in other cities, the Vancouver program requires riders to return the scooters to dedicated docking stations. The system also includes slow and no-ride zones and helmets.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Riders are limited to streets with speed limits of 50 km/h or under, greenways and bike routes, and the seawall and other bike-permitted park paths.

The company said since its launch last year, 6,000 riders have taken more than 33,000 trips.